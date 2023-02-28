Home News Aurora Vergara Figueroa, new Minister of Education
Aurora Vergara Figueroa, new Minister of Education

Aurora Vergara Figueroa, new Minister of Education

Aurora Vergara Figueroa was appointed today as Minister of Education, replacing Alejandro Gaviria.

Vergara Figueroa was born in Cali on May 14, 1987 and grew up in Istmina (Chocó). She is the daughter of María Teresa Figueroa Rojas and Aristóbulo Vergara Montoya (RIP). She graduated in 2003 from the Escuela Normal Superior de las Mercedes de Istmina.

She is a sociologist from Universidad del Valle and a PhD in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She is a specialist in Diaspora Studies and Latino, Latin American and Caribbean Studies. She was a professor in the Department of Social Studies at Icesi University between 2012 and 2022.

