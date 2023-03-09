“I have come here several times, but this time I come to present Chocó with the appointment of a Minister who grew up here in Itsmina” and who “has studied and has gone through her academic life” together with her community. “This is the first time that there is a black woman as Minister of Education.”

With these words, in the framework of his visit this Wednesday to Quibdó, President Gustavo Petro installed Aurora Vergara Figueroa, sociologist from the Universidad del Valle and PhD in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, as Government Minister of Education .

In his speech, the Head of State said that with this appointment “it is about education now becoming the priority”, an importance that his Government has given to the education sector and that has been reflected in the budget for this year of three billion additional pesos.

The President said that in this way the aim is to improve secondary education, with the element that higher education begins to be taught from the school, and that “university campuses grow throughout the country and youth are not excluded from the higher education”.

According to President Petro, education and knowledge are the best way to break the chains of exclusion and move towards a new real emancipation of a territory like Chocó.

“El Chocó and in general the entire Pacific Coast of Colombia have to shine for their universities, for the quality of their schools”the President indicated to the new Minister, to whom he reiterated that his daily challenge will be to fight against exclusion and accelerate all the processes to make what his administration is proposing a reality: that “the Pacific Coast be a jewel of education in Colombia ” and promote the model of change throughout the country.

Education is at the center

For her part, Minister Aurora Vergara Figueroa affirmed that with the appointment for the first time of an Afro-descendant woman as Minister of Education, President Petro sends a message of work and territorial equity.

And he added: “As Minister of National Education, they have a person who is going to put education at the center as a transforming force that is going to make it possible to improve our living conditions.”

Likewise, he stressed that the President has entrusted him with the task of promoting some fundamental pillars, among them the expansion of coverage so that more young people can enter higher education, which is not only expanding quotas but especially that “young people enter, remain , graduate and have job opportunities.”

“For this government, higher education is at the center” and “It starts in their early childhood,” he said.

Aurora Vergara Figueroa was born in Cali and grew up in Istmina (Chocó). She has a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (USA) and a sociologist from the Universidad del Valle (Colombia).

Winner of the LASA (Latin American Studies Association) Martin Diskin Award. Nominated as one of the 20 best leaders in Colombia by Semana magazine and Fundación Liderazgo y Democracia in 2016.

Between 2013 and 2022 she was Director of the Center for Afrodiasporic Studies (CEAF) and between 2012 and 2022 she was a professor in the Department of Social Studies at Icesi University and Director of the Department of Afrodiasporic Studies at the same university. She was serving as Vice Minister of Higher Education.