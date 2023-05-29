AUSIM celebrates the success of the “Assises de l’AUSIM” and announces its participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco

RABAT, Morocco, May 24, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Association of Users of Information Systems in Morocco (AUSIM), recently published its Report of the 6th edition of the “Assises de l’AUSIM “. Placed under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this major event brought together more than 1,200 players representing all activities in the digital sector.

Under the theme “Digital National, Unleash the potential”, the event focused on the place of digital in Morocco’s new development model. The Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Mrs. Ghita Mezzour, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Mr. Younes Sekkouri, as well as the President of AUSIM , Mr. Hicham Chiguer, all underlined the importance of digital transformation in the national development strategy and its impact on the Moroccan economy.

As part of this event, AUSIM presented 30 strategic and operational recommendations that aim to strengthen the role of digital in the transformation of Moroccan companies and improve their competitiveness.

From May 31 to June 02, AUSIM will participate in GITEX AFRICA Morocco, which will be held in Marrakech. Media and partners interested in collaboration opportunities in the digital field in Morocco, Africa or internationally are invited to come and meet AUSIM on its Stand located in Hall 9 (Stand No. 9D23).

AUSIM plays a vital role in promoting the effective use of information and communication technologies in all sectors of activity. Its objective is to promote the digital transformation of Moroccan companies and to support the development of the digital sector in the country. AUSIM’s membership includes representatives of public and private companies, administrations, academic institutions and experts in the digital field.

With its IMPACT vision, AUSIM is committed to continuing to promote debates on the role of digital in the transformation of Moroccan companies, by promoting national and international collaborations. This is evidenced by the agreement signed with the Digital Development Agency (ADD) and the JADARA foundation, on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the “Assises de l’AUSIM” to collaborate on subjects of common interest and support young people.

Link to the balance sheet: https://www.ausimaroc.com/bilan-des-assises-2022/

A propos de l’AUSIM :

The Association of Users of Information Systems in Morocco (AUSIM) supports its member organizations in their digital transformation projects and provides its community with ideas and advice with high added value. AUSIM offers a multitude of innovative services and programs and provides its community with several forums to network, exchange, share and reflect together on common issues and solutions to ensure the success of digitalization projects. “Joining AUSIM not only means being part of the most influential community in the IS and Digital sector in Morocco, but also sharing, exchanging and contributing to activities to promote information systems and Digital in Morocco. Morocco”.

AUSIM in a few figures:

• +108 member organizations (SMEs and large national groups)

• 3 sectors represented (primary, secondary and tertiary)

• +20% of GDP (cumulative turnover of member organisations)

More information on AUSIM activities and programs: www.ausimaroc.com

