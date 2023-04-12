The Taquil parish, located northwest of the city of Loja and made up of twelve neighborhoods, this Sunday, April 16, 2023, will commemorate 112 years of political life.

During the civic parade, the main actors will be the students of the different educational establishments, who will gallantly march through the main streets of the place, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Víctor Guamán Cartuche, president of the Taquil Parish GAD, told Diario Crónica that for the activities of the central day of festivities they have invited the authorities of the canton and the province.

At 11:00 a.m. they have scheduled the solemn commemorative session to date, where they will also announce the work carried out in the jurisdiction.

“We have not prepared another type of programming because we are dealing with the issue of the transition and the time is very short,” he said.

For her part, Angélica González, a resident of the sector, expressed feeling disappointed by “the limited programming of this traditional parish. “During the days that the festivities lasted, we could sell products obtained from the farms or made with our hands —such as clay pots—, which allowed us to boost the economy of our homes,” she added. (YO)