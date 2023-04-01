The free practices of the Australian GP close with the best time of Max Verstappen, but Alonso promises a battle.

The checkered flag fell on the third free practice session of GP d’Australia. The teams had to face particularly busy programs to compensate for the time lost due to the rain that fell yesterday in FP2, carrying out race pace tests around the middle of the session and flying lap tests in the final minutes. In the final moments, a pouring rain also made its return, which prematurely interrupted the activity on the track and could affect today’s qualifying. In this eventful session the best time was set by Max Verstappen in 1:17.565. The Dutchman, a great favorite for pole position and victory, also carried out a long and interesting long run simulation with medium tyres, while all his rivals tried with the softs. It should be emphasized that he appeared of the graining both on Pirelli of the world champion and on the soft of the opponents.





The closest rival in both simulations was an impressive one Fernando Alonso (+0.162″), who is a candidate for an absolute protagonist role in Qualifying and showed the most competitive race pace of the group. Third time for Esteban Ocon (+0.373″) its one Alpine which is confirmed, like last year, very strong on the track of Albert Park. He is placed just behind the French Russell: the Mercedes it seemed competitive on the flying lap, while on the race pace it still seems far from the top. Fifth at half a second Gaslyfollowed by the negative protagonist of the session, Sergio Perez. The Mexican, last on the track following a technical problem in the rear area of ​​his RB19, never found the right feeling with the car, making at least four off the track in his flying lap simulations. Mistakes that suggest some trouble with his car.

Seventh at +0.562″ Carlos Sainzprotagonist of a curious spin after the checkered flag: the Spaniard was returning to the pits when, due to the wet track and cold tyres, he spun in Turn 11, still managing to get out of the gravel escape route. Hamilton, Stroll e Zhou, who made a 360° in Turn 2 after ending up on the wet grass, close the top ten. They follow Hulkenberg ed Albonwhile the first driver with a gap over the second from Verstappen is Leclerc, who also ran wide at the first chicane due to the rain. The performance and postings of Ferrari however, they shouldn’t scare: the Reds did not in fact try the flying lap, concentrating mainly on the big weak point of this start to the season, namely the race pace, which seemed discreet.

Fourteenth Platescurrently under investigation for a grid start practice infringement, followed by Bottas, Tsunoda e Sargeant. They close the ranking Magnussenprotagonist of two other off-piste after those of yesterday, deVries e Norris, the only driver to set the personal best time with medium tyres. The only one Red flag of the session was provoked by de Vries himself, whose AlphaTauri lost a piece of his left belly which was then deposited on the trajectory just before Turn 9. It should be emphasized that the air and asphalt temperature in Melbourne is unusually very cold: the riders needed several laps to bring the soft tires up to temperature and extract their maximum potential, which can also be obtained after two flying laps. Furthermore, in Qualifying, scheduled at 7:00 Italian time, the traffic it will be a fundamental theme, given the many impeding of the free ones.