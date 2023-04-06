The mayor of the small Australian town of Hepburn Shire, Brian Hood, told ABC radio on Thursday that he was “horrified” by the completely false information that the chatbot was spreading about him. ChatGPT labels Hood a criminal and links him to a bribery and corruption scandal. In reality, Hood had helped uncover the scandal. Through his lawyers, Hood had sent the company OpenAI, which is behind the chatbot, a reminder to delete the false report – otherwise there would be a lawsuit in court. So far, according to OpenAI, it has not reacted – however, as a disclaimer, the chatbot contains the note that it may provide “incorrect information about people, places or facts”.

accused of being a criminal

“It’s one thing for something to be misrepresented a little – but it’s quite another when someone is accused of being a criminal who is even said to have served time in prison,” Hood said. His lawyer, James Naughton, said the information provided by ChatGPT was defamatory and had damaged the mayor’s reputation. Before taking office as mayor, Hood had helped expose bribery and other wrongdoing at his then employer. This led to several charges.

ChatGPT creates texts with the help of AI. Users can specify individual commands or sentences, which the system then supplements independently using huge amounts of data from the Internet.

