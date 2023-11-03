Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Visits China: Focus on Trade Relations and the Yang Hengjun Case

Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese embarks on a four-day visit to China today, marking the first visit to China by an Australian leader since 2016. The key agenda of the visit will be stabilizing bilateral trade relations between the two countries, as well as addressing the case of Yang Hengjun, a Chinese-Australian writer who has been detained in China since 2019 on charges of espionage.

In recent months, there have been some positive developments in China-Australia relations, including the relaxation of trade barriers on Australian commodities and the release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei. However, analysts are concerned that the deep security relationship between Australia and the United States, as well as the strained relations between the US and China, may hinder further improvements in China-Australia relations.

Trade disputes will be a top priority during Prime Minister Albanese’s visit. China still restricts the import of Australian lobster, beef, and other commodities, and the results of its tariff review on wine are still awaited. The Australian government banned Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from participating in the country’s 5G network construction bidding in 2018, leading to the deterioration of Australia-China relations. The tensions escalated further in 2020 when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. China responded by imposing sanctions on Australian products worth $12.7 billion and imposing tariffs on Australian wine imports.

Since coming to power in 2022, Prime Minister Albanese has been committed to easing tensions with China and lifting sanctions on Australian goods. In October this year, an agreement was reached between the two countries on the wine trade friction, with Australia suspending complaints to the World Trade Organization and China speeding up its review of tariffs.

Another important issue that Prime Minister Albanese will address during his visit is the case of Yang Hengjun. His detention and espionage charges have been a contentious issue, with his sons writing to the Prime Minister, hoping for his release. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin emphasized that China handles cases strictly in accordance with the law and respects consular rights.

The role of the United States in Australia-China relations also casts a shadow over the visit. Australia needs to maintain good economic exchanges with China, its main trading partner, while also maintaining close security relations with the United States. The recent AUKUS agreement and the upgrade of air force bases in northern Australia highlight the close ties between Australia and the US, which may impact its relationship with China.

Australia’s position as a middle power is constrained by the choices between major powers, namely the United States and China. Australia is concerned about China‘s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, while also benefiting economically from its development. However, the territorial ambitions and expanding power of the Chinese Communist Party pose challenges for Australia.

Overall, Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to China aims to address trade disputes, discuss the case of Yang Hengjun, and navigate the complex dynamics between Australia, China, and the United States. It remains to be seen how these discussions will shape the future of Australia-China relations.

