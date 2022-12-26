A 12-year-old Dutch girl died as a result of very serious injuries after crashing her skis into a tree in the Spieljoch ski area in Fuegenberg (Zillertal) in Austria.

According to a witness who then alerted the rescue services, on Christmas afternoon around 4 pm the young skier was near the crossroads of the “Talabfahrt” and “Abfahrt Mittelstation” slopes when, following an incorrect conduct, she left the slope, ending up against a tree.

Airlifted to the university hospital in Innsbruck, the twelve-year-old died in the night.

And another tragedy occurred in South Tyrol, where an avalanche swept over and killed a 59-year-old ski mountaineer.

The body was recovered during the night. The tragedy occurred on Christmas day and took place on the Lagaun peak in Val Senales at an altitude of 2,760 metres.

The family members had raised the alarm in the evening after they had no longer received news of the man.

The search operation by the Val Senales Alpine Rescue and the Aiut Alpin Dolomites helicopter began at 21.30.

The overflight with the helicopter allowed the rescuers to see the cone of a fairly large avalanche and shortly after the ski mountaineer’s arms protrude from the snow mass. On the spot the carabinieri and the pastoral service.