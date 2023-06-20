Austria slipped in an international competitive comparison

High inflation, a heavy tax burden and the strong dependence on fossil imports make the domestic location increasingly unattractive for companies. The Austrian economy slipped from 20th to 24th place out of 64 in the IMD ranking.

The Lausanne-based institute uses 164 hard indicators and a survey of 6,400 managers to determine the private sector’s view of a country’s competitiveness. After Austria scored last year with the comparatively rapid opening of economic life after the pandemic, the above-average inflation – and the associated rising costs and wages – are now depressing the quality of the country as a location for companies, according to the newspaper.

Austria is actually benefiting from a trend that was identified throughout the study: Smaller, open economies have the best prerequisites for asserting themselves in the “fragmented global economy”, says study (co-)author Arturo Bris according to “Presse”. “The most successful countries are usually smaller, have a good education system and good access to markets and trading partners.” This is also reflected at the top of the rankings, where Denmark maintained its leading position ahead of Ireland and Switzerland. In comparison, however, Austria suffers from particularly high inflation and an above-average dependence on imports of fossil raw materials.

“The fact that Austria has slipped eight places in the current IMD ranking since 2020 should give us food for thought,” commented the Secretary General of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), Christoph Neumayer, to APA. “Austria has deteriorated in the IMD ranking, especially when it comes to bureaucratic burdens,” he once again called for “less bureaucracy” and a relief of the work factor in Austria.

