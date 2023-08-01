Author must be able to prove facts

Anyone who claims negative facts against a company on an online rating portal must prove that they are correct in case of doubt. If the proof is unsuccessful, the company concerned can, according to the Frankenthal District Court, demand that the valuation be omitted.

The customer of a moving company had only given it one out of five possible stars on an online rating platform after completing the order.

In the review text he claimed that a piece of furniture had been damaged during transport. After that, no one tried to repair the damage. The owner of the moving company denies that there was any damage. The customer’s claim that they hadn’t taken care of it would damage the company’s reputation.

To prove alleged facts in case of customer dispute

The LG agreed with the company owner. The customer’s negative statement in the online rating portal harms the moving company.

This is countered by the customer’s right to freely express his opinion about the order that has been carried out in the evaluation. The disputed assertion that a piece of furniture had been damaged is not an opinion, but an assertion of fact.

The rated company only has to accept such a statement if its truthfulness is certain. In the event of a dispute, the burden of proof lies with the customer. In the present case, the proof was not successful. Therefore he had to delete the negative claim in his review

to LG Frankenthal, judgment of 03/22/2023 – 6 O 18/23

Editorial office beck-aktuell, July 31, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

Munich Higher Regional Court, liability for evaluation on internet platform, BeckRS 2018, 29212

Cologne Higher Regional Court, negative rating in a doctor rating portal, GRUR-RS 2017, 100304

Higher Regional Court Düsseldorf, No right to omission of a negative rating on the Internet, BeckRS 2016, 120897

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

