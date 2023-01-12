Xinhua News Agency, Shenyang, January 11th Topic: Demonstrate Greater Responsibility and Achievements in the Revitalization of Northeast China in the New Era——An Interview with Hao Peng, Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that new breakthroughs have been made in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. The Central Economic Work Conference held not long ago emphasized that all regions, departments and leading cadres at all levels should unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on economic work.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. How can Liaoning Province show greater responsibility and performance in the Northeast revitalization strategy in the new era? A reporter from Xinhua News Agency recently interviewed Hao Peng, Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee.

Initiate the implementation of the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs

Q: What deployments does Liaoning have to make new breakthroughs in promoting comprehensive revitalization this year?

Answer: In August 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Liaoning again for investigation and investigation. All the way, he entrusted and gave careful guidance all the way, asking Liaoning to show greater responsibility and deeds in the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era, full of confidence and confidence in Liaoning taking the lead in achieving new breakthroughs. expect. It is a political responsibility and a political task that Liaoning must undertake to achieve new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization as scheduled during the “14th Five-Year Plan”.

Through the unremitting efforts of the whole province, the foundation of Liaoning’s steady growth has been further consolidated, and the body of revitalization and development has become healthier and stronger. The outside world‘s expectations for Liaoning continue to improve. Liaoning has come out of the most difficult period in many years, and the comprehensive revitalization is ready to go. In the future, we need to draw a blueprint to the end, launch the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, three years of hard work and three years of struggle, and use unconventional measures to fight a “Liaoshen battle” for the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era.

This year is the first year of the three-year action. Our goal is to catch up with the national level in economic growth. We will focus on eight aspects: First, give full play to the role of investment, consumption and export, and achieve new breakthroughs in promoting economic growth. The second is to promote the coordinated efforts of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and achieve new results in the construction of a modern industrial system. The third is to strengthen the supporting role of education, science and technology, and talents, and open up a new situation in shaping new momentum for development. The fourth is to promote the competitive development of state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign enterprises, and add new forces to the cultivation and expansion of market players. The fifth is to give full play to the advantages of location, channel and platform, and open up a new path in creating a new frontier of opening up to the outside world. Sixth, adhere to the overall planning of regions, urban and rural areas, and land and sea, and take new steps in promoting coordinated regional development. The seventh is to take multiple measures to stabilize employment, strengthen security, and optimize the ecology, so as to reach a new level in improving the quality of people’s lives. The eighth is to focus on preventing risks, ensuring safety, and maintaining stability, and has made new improvements in building a higher level of safe Liaoning.

Form a development trend in which large enterprises are indomitable and small and medium-sized enterprises are overwhelming

Question: The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that the “two unshakable” measures should be effectively implemented. In this regard, how does Liaoning implement it, and then give full play to the role of enterprises in the revitalization and development?

Answer: The revitalization of Liaoning requires the revitalization of enterprises first. We must adhere to the “two unshakable” and further create a strong atmosphere of respect for entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs, so that state-owned enterprises dare to do business, private enterprises dare to enter, and foreign companies dare to invest, forming a development trend in which large enterprises stand upright and small and medium-sized enterprises dominate.

State-owned enterprises are the leaders of Liaoning’s revitalization, and must be unswervingly stronger, better and bigger. Seize the opportunity of the country’s new round of deepening the reform of state-owned enterprises, strive to reform a good structure and reform a good mechanism, and create a group of large state-owned enterprises with core competitiveness. Give full play to the advantages of the large number of central enterprises at all levels in Liaoning Province, carry out in-depth cooperation around strengthening the supporting industries of central enterprises in Liaoning and extending the industrial chain, and further optimize the layout of central enterprises in Liaoning Province.

Private enterprises are an important force for the revitalization of Liaoning. The party committees and governments at all levels in Liaoning have always been the strong backing of the private economy, and they will not waver in supporting the development of private enterprises. We must support the development of the private economy with greater efforts and more practical measures, support private enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, let good policies directly reach enterprises and people’s hearts, and encourage and support private enterprises to focus on “specialization, specialization and innovation”, Take the road of establishing itself in industry, establishing an enterprise in the main business, and innovating and developing. Strengthen the awareness that “private enterprises and private entrepreneurs are our own people”, carry out activities to help enterprises and benefit enterprises, organize cadres at all levels to go deep into enterprises to send policies, warmth, and services, and implement the requirements of building pro-Qing political and business relations. Real place.

Liaoning is both along the coast and along the border, and has unique advantages in attracting and utilizing foreign capital. We must take the opportunity of creating a new frontier of opening up to the outside world, give full play to our regional and geographical advantages, deeply cultivate Japan and South Korea, expand Russia and Mongolia, keep an eye on Europe and Southeast Asia, promote the construction of a demonstration zone for local development and cooperation between China and Japan (Dalian), and bring Shenyang, China and Germany together. The industrial park will become a new benchmark for Sino-European cooperation, accelerate the construction of landmark foreign-funded projects, and allow more foreign-funded enterprises to invest in Liaoning with confidence.

To promote the competitive development of state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign enterprises, we must have a good business environment. We must take the purification of the political ecology as the foundation, and regard the rule of law environment as the most prominent and urgent task in the construction of the business environment. The continuous purification of the political ecology and the continuous improvement of the rule of law environment will promote and guarantee the fundamental improvement of the business environment.

Make every effort to create a regional science and technology innovation center with national influence

Question: The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that relying on innovation to cultivate and grow new momentum for development. What measures will Liaoning take in this regard?

Answer: Liaoning is a province of science and education with abundant innovation resources. We must insist on giving priority to the development of education, self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and talent-led drive, and make every effort to create a regional science and technology innovation center with national influence, and transform the advantages of science and education and talents into economic development advantages. .

It is the responsibility and mission of Liaoning to tackle key core technologies. It is necessary to give full play to Liaoning’s industrial background and technological advantages in the fields of new materials, fine chemicals, high-end equipment manufacturing, semiconductor chip manufacturing equipment, and industrial basic software to solve a number of “stuck neck” problems. Give full play to the organizational role of the government in tackling key core technologies, build a group of innovative consortiums with enterprises as the main body, market-oriented, and a combination of industry, education and research, and integrate forces to jointly tackle key problems.

Innovation is the first driving force for the revitalization and development of Liaoning. It is necessary to enhance the ability of education service development, improve the scientific and technological innovation system, and promote the province of science and education to become a province of science and innovation. This year, we will add 6,000 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises, 1,500 high-tech enterprises, and 700 “young eagles”, “gazelles” and potential “unicorns”. Relying on the “Xingliao Talents” plan, attract all kinds of talents to participate in the revitalization and development of Liaoning in different ways, and focus on supporting about 1,000 top-notch innovative talents of various types every year.

Make people’s life better every year

Q: What measures will Liaoning take to ensure and improve people’s livelihood this year?

Answer: The results of high-quality development should be reflected in the high-quality life of the people. We must adhere to the people-centered development concept, continuously improve the level of public services, and firmly promote common prosperity, so that people’s lives will be better every year.

Employment is the foundation of people’s livelihood. It is necessary to promote fuller and higher-quality employment, increase support for market players, especially the service industry and small, medium and micro enterprises, and speed up the resumption of work and business, so that cities, counties, and towns will become popular, prosperous, and active, and more jobs will be created. .

Liaoning has a relatively high urbanization rate and a deep aging rate. It is necessary to improve the social security system, promote the construction of a healthy Liaoning, pay close attention to “one old and one young”, further promote “good education for young children, and excellent education for learning”, and strengthen urban and rural communities. Construction of old-age service facilities, development of old-age care and old-age care industry. In view of the situation of many old residential areas and aging underground pipelines, it is necessary to implement urban renewal actions in depth, solidly promote the transformation of old residential areas, old buildings, and old pipe networks, and accelerate the digital transformation of infrastructure in areas such as transportation, energy, and people’s livelihood.

A good ecological environment is the most inclusive welfare of people’s livelihood. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a beautiful Liaoning, adhere to the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, fight the battle of blue sky, clear water, and pure land with higher standards, do a good job in marine ecological protection, maintain the ecological security of the Liaohe River Basin, and “green lungs” in the Liaodong region. “The construction of the “Water Tower” and the prevention and control of desertification in northwestern Liaoning have allowed the masses to share the ecological dividend. (Reporters Cao Zhi, Xu Yang, Wang Wei, Bai Yongquan)

