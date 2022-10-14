Home News Authoritative release of the joint prevention and control mechanism | Scientific and accurate epidemic prevention and control work in strict accordance with the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan_Guangming.com
Authoritative release of the joint prevention and control mechanism | Scientific and accurate epidemic prevention and control work in strict accordance with the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan

　　CCTV news:The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference today (October 13). The spokesperson of the National Health Commission said that it is necessary to unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, domestic rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” , Strictly follow the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

　　Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission:At present, the global epidemic is still running at a high level. The local clustered epidemics in my country are characterized by many points, wide areas and frequent occurrences. The prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated. It is necessary to unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, strictly follow the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the “nine prohibitions” requirements, and implement the “nine prohibitions” requirements for territories, departments, units, and individuals. Responsibilities of the Quartet”, to stop the spread of the epidemic by expediting, and firmly guard the bottom line of no large-scale epidemic, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. It is necessary to resolutely rectify “layers of overweight”, care for and care for the people affected by the epidemic, and effectively ensure their living and medical needs. Always do personal protection, comply with epidemic prevention requirements, and actively vaccinate against the new coronavirus.

