At the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held today (October 13), Lei Zhenglong, director of the Department of Communication and Prevention of the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the current epidemic has rebounded in some areas, and the national epidemic situation is severe and complicated, but the overall situation is feasible. control.

Lei Zhenglong, first-level inspector, director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Communication and Prevention: Recently, my country has continued to face the dual risks of imported epidemics and the spread of local epidemics, and the epidemic has rebounded in some areas. The epidemic situation in Xinjiang has recurred, but it is generally controllable; the epidemic situation in Inner Mongolia has improved significantly, and the number of cases has dropped significantly; the epidemic situation in Sichuan, Gansu, Shanxi and other places has been gradually controlled; the epidemic situation in Ningxia and Tibet has been stable and improved; At present, the epidemic situation across the country is severe and complex, with the characteristics of “multiple points, wide areas, and frequent occurrences”. The risk of localized cluster epidemics still exists, but it is generally controllable. The National Health Commission and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened overall planning, guided local governments to implement epidemic prevention and control measures before and after the National Day, and dispatched working groups to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control forces in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Yunnan, Shanxi, Tibet and other places.