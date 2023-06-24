Authorities activate alert protocol for the passage of tropical storm Bret

So far, the projection of the cone of influence of this tropical storm shows that it may have some incidence on Saturday in the department of La Guajira, which may cause rain in the region.

The authorities of Santa Marta initiated the alert protocols for the district territory in view of the possible incidence of tropical storm Bret, which, according to reports from the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, -Ideam, the National Unit for the Management of Disaster Risk and the General Maritime Directorate, Dimar, is expected to enter the Caribbean Sea this weekend.

So far, the projection of the cone of influence of this tropical storm shows that it may have some incidence on Saturday in the department of La Guajira, which may cause rain in the region. However, there is no report on the Magdalena.

For its part, the National Hurricane Center, -CNH, indicated that ‘Bret’ maintains its current movement to the west at 26 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, which correspond to 95 kilometers per hour. Likewise, two systems are being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean that could become more severe storms.

The authorities remind the public that, for this 2023 season, Ideam had announced that the expected forecast is the possibility of 13 tropical storms, 6 of which can become hurricanes, of which two can reach to be category three.



