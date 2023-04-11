Home News Authorities capture a gang member responsible for various crimes – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The National Civil Police in conjunction with the Armed Forces captured Andrés Rigoberto Fuentes Arbaiza, alias “Snayder”, who is a dangerous terrorist from the MS13, responsible for several homicides and various crimes in San Miguel.

According to the authorities, this terrorist has a record since 2003 for homicide and illicit drug trafficking. In addition, he will be prosecuted by illegal groups.

“This subject will no longer harm the honest population, who wants to have a country free of these criminals who steal their peace of mind,” added the PNC.

The security authorities continue to fight the gangs until they capture the last criminal hiding from justice, thus guaranteeing a different country for Salvadorans.

