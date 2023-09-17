Authorities Capture Alleged Coyotes Transporting Migrants on Route to the Atlantic

Guatemala City – The National Civil Police (PNC) announced the arrest of six individuals suspected of being “coyotes” for illegally transporting 42 migrants in different vehicles. PNC spokesperson Edwin Monroy stated that police agents intercepted eight vehicles carrying people from Haiti, Africa, and Ecuador at an inter-institutional checkpoint located at kilometer 44.4 on the route to the Atlantic.

The detainees were identified as Douglas, 39; Carlos, 36; Luis, 26; Héctor, 37; Ángel, 30; and Yordin, 30. In addition to the six adults, two 17-year-old brothers driving Mazda P-795JFY and Toyota P-344FXD vehicles were also referred to the authorities.

The vehicles driven by the suspected “coyotes” were listed as Mazda P-278KJJ, Hyundai P-576GHZ, Mazda P-749JWS, Hyundai P-621JMJ, Lancer P-774DLQ, and Kia P-526JNZ, according to Monroy.

Monroy further informed that the migrants received support from the police personnel, including food and transportation on PNC buses to the National Migration Institute shelter.

Meanwhile, a migrant crisis continues to unfold as the authorities of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Mexico have located 560 Guatemalan migrants in two separate operations in Veracruz. These individuals were seeking to reach the United States, according to reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex).

The first operation resulted in the arrest of 222 Guatemalans, including 42 unaccompanied minors, who were traveling in a crowded bus irregularly. Another 338 migrants, including 45 unaccompanied minors, were rescued from a trailer along with a group of 352 migrants from various countries.

Authorities in both countries are taking steps to provide assistance and protection to these individuals, acknowledging their vulnerability and the challenges they face in their quest for a better future.

This recent series of arrests highlights the ongoing struggle with illegal human trafficking and the risks migrants face in their attempts to reach more prosperous nations. Efforts to combat this issue are crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of those who are vulnerable to exploitation during their migration journeys.

