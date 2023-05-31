Home » Authorities capture gang members who feared the inhabitants of Santa Ana
Authorities capture gang members who feared the inhabitants of Santa Ana

Authorities capture gang members who feared the inhabitants of Santa Ana

The Attorney General of the Republic issued 292 arrest warrants against gang members who kept the population of Santa Ana in anguish.

According to the authorities, these terrorists are charged with crimes of homicide, deprivation of liberty and illegal groups.

The FGR explained that thanks to the Exception Regime, 118 gang members are already being held in the CECOT Terrorism Confinement Center and other penitentiaries, so they will be notified of the new crimes they are accused of.

The municipalities intervened by the FGR in conjunction with the PNC were: Santa Ana, El Congo, Texistepeque and San Sebastián Salitrillo.

The authorities reiterate that the War Against Gangs does not stop on a national scale.

