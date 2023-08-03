Authorities capture two members of the “Gota a gota” network of scammers, on the Las Chinamas border

Impacts: 1

The elements of the PNC together with Migration and in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office managed to capture two criminals at the Las Chinamas border, Ahuachapán, who are part of the structure of fraudsters and usurers known as “Gota a gota”.

They are: Yeison Andrés Hincapié Otalvaro, Colombian and Hugo Ernesto Chanico, Salvadoran.

“We continue working tirelessly, pursuing all kinds of crimes,” said Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

During the procedure, these criminals seized a laptop and two phones. These subjects must render accounts before the law and will be prosecuted for the crime of reception.

“We are not going to tolerate that these scammers continue to take advantage of or threaten the integrity of good Salvadorans,” emphasized Villatoro.

