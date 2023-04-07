For the crime of four people, the member of the FARC dissidents, alias Niño Malo, received an order to sentence him to 21 years in prison.

After having massacred four men, the member of the FARC dissidents, Heider Andrés Grueso Medina, known as “Niño Malo”, was sentenced to twenty-one years and two months in prison for the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, manufacturing, trafficking and illegal carrying of weapons for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts and ammunition, after having participated in the murder of four men in the village of Comuneros, located in Jamundí, Valle.

The macabre act for which he was sentenced alias Niño Malo happened on October 9, 2020, when together with members of the Jaime Martín column, he forced the victims to leave the La Rosa farm towards an uncovered road to execute the four men. that they had reached the place where they would spend the festive bridge.

“According to information provided by witnesses, individuals who arrived armed on motorcycles and cars, took the men out of the house and killed them in front of the farm entrance. Subsequently, they loaded the bodies into the vehicles and dumped them on the road approximately 15 minutes from the scene of the events,” the authorities declared at the time.

According to the official statements that resulted from the investigation, the ex-guerrilla was heavily armed and violently entered the aforementioned farm, “He accepted his responsibility for these events through a pre-agreement. In this sense, he was sentenced for the crimes of homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, and trafficking and possession of firearms for the exclusive use of the armed forces, ”said Hernando Toro Parra, director of the Special Investigation Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office.