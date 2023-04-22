Home » Authorities deliver 15 vehicles to the Armed Forces to reinforce the fight against gangs
News

Authorities deliver 15 vehicles to the Armed Forces to reinforce the fight against gangs

by admin
Authorities deliver 15 vehicles to the Armed Forces to reinforce the fight against gangs

This Friday, the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered 15 Polaris brand MRZR D4 all-terrain vehicles to the elements of the Armed Forces.

According to the authorities, the new equipment will be used by personnel who carry out different tasks, as part of the Territorial Control Plan.

“These vehicles will be used at border points that are difficult to access, also in tasks such as exploration, local patrols, blockade maneuvers, pursuit, medical evacuation, transportation, and logistical support,” said Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy.

In addition, he explained that the value of the 15 units is $933,644, and that they are known as ultra-light, all-terrain tactical vehicles, which makes them suitable for moving on any surface.

He also said that they will be used by the Naval Force and will serve to provide support in security work in the surf tournament.

See also  Heat pumps in old buildings: a simple test shows whether installation is worthwhile

You may also like

Endearing characters from Loja who escaped death –...

Coca-Cola, Caracol TV and Corona have opened vacancies...

Berlin expels “masses” of Russian diplomats

After motions, the provincial deputies of South Kivu...

Do you want the guidance and support of...

Physicist from Chemnitz University of Technology gives keynote...

Ituri: 17 soldiers sentenced in the case of...

Emotional tie with six goals

LILYSILK celebrates Earth Day 2023 through continued investment...

HÕFF focuses on the Finnish epic – Lääne...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy