Authorities deliver 15 vehicles to the Armed Forces to reinforce the fight against gangs

This Friday, the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered 15 Polaris brand MRZR D4 all-terrain vehicles to the elements of the Armed Forces.

According to the authorities, the new equipment will be used by personnel who carry out different tasks, as part of the Territorial Control Plan.

“These vehicles will be used at border points that are difficult to access, also in tasks such as exploration, local patrols, blockade maneuvers, pursuit, medical evacuation, transportation, and logistical support,” said Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy.

In addition, he explained that the value of the 15 units is $933,644, and that they are known as ultra-light, all-terrain tactical vehicles, which makes them suitable for moving on any surface.

He also said that they will be used by the Naval Force and will serve to provide support in security work in the surf tournament.