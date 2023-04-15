Authorities deliver new uniforms to elements of the FAES – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

This Friday the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered a supply of uniforms for the members of the Armed Forces, in order to contribute to the fight against crime in the country.

This delivery is with the objective of providing military personnel with the necessary supplies for the fulfillment of the mission, this is the second delivery of uniforms with special design and characteristics to 2,530 elements of the 2nd and 4th. Military zone.

According to the head, the investment amounts to more than $228 thousand, through these actions the troops are kept in decent conditions to carry out their tasks of providing security to Salvadorans.

The Minister pointed out that the work carried out by the Armed Forces requires that the clothing be changed periodically.

“These actions dignify the work of soldiers and improve their working conditions,” he added.

The delivery is part of Phase 3 of the Territorial Control Plan called Modernization, which allows the security elements to be provided with the necessary tools.