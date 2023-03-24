An investigation by the Universidad de Oriente (UNIVO) revealed that cigarette butts can be used to make non-structural prefabricated materials for the construction of civil works. Interior floors, perimeter walls and even concrete lattices are part of the materials in which the waste material from cigarettes can be used.

The results of this research directed by the architect Hernán Hernández, are part of the East Green Mode initiative. The objective of the project is to offer an alternative to mitigate the environmental consequences of the incorrect disposal of this type of waste and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The East Green Mode initiative brings together FUNDEMAS, Philip Morris El Salvador, LERO Studio and the University of the East (UNIVO), in support of the movement “El Salvador Sin Colillas” and seek to generate a healthier and more sustainable environment for the citizens of the East from the country.

During the investigation, more than 30,000 cigarette butts were collected, of which 33% were used for research purposes. Tests in the soil and materials laboratory, concrete slump and resistance tests, were able to verify that the fluidity of the mixture generates precast concrete products suitable for non-structural elements such as perimeter walls, partitions or garden borders.

The architect Hernán Hernández indicated that “the model is of an application type and the design of research and technological innovation is appropriate to the environmental challenge and the construction challenge in El Salvador.”

Science and research are powerful tools for identifying innovative alternatives to mitigate the negative impacts of improper waste disposal. In this sense, Susana Vásquez, the director of External Affairs for Philip Morris Central America commented that “Philip Morris is aware of the key role that research plays in the search for innovative solutions to mitigate the environmental impact of the waste generated by our products. For this reason, today we celebrate the presentation of the results of this research, as we believe that it is a step in the right direction to address the challenges and consequences of incorrectly disposing of cigarette butts”.

“As an organization that promotes the sustainability of the country, we support companies to promote and promote within their business strategies the reduction of negative impacts and add positive impacts to the environment and its inhabitants, which at the same time generates added value, making more competitive and sustainable businesses”, stated Maythe Cornejo, FUNDEMAS Environment Manager.

“The Universidad de Oriente (UNIVO) is one of the main higher education institutions in El Salvador and has been fundamental in the training of highly trained leaders and professionals in various areas of study, as well as in the promotion of sustainable development in El Salvador. and in the Central American region, carrying out research and projects focused on environmental protection and the promotion of environmentally responsible practices”, stated Hernán Hernández, a researcher in the Art and Architecture area of ​​UNIVO.

“From LERO Studio we are convinced that the generation of new materials from the transformation of waste is the future. It creates the opportunity to develop more environmentally friendly products for more conscious consumers, designed not only with the benefit of consumers in mind, but also focused on the well-being of the planet and its inhabitants”, said Roberto Juárez, Creative Director of LERO Studio.

The results of this research highlight the importance of continuing to generate public-private alliances as an effective and efficient vehicle for the achievement of common goals, such as environmental protection.

