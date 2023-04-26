Home » Authorities destroy drugs seized in the eastern part of the country between 2014 and 2022 – Diario La Página
News

Authorities destroy drugs seized in the eastern part of the country between 2014 and 2022 – Diario La Página

by admin
Authorities destroy drugs seized in the eastern part of the country between 2014 and 2022 – Diario La Página

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in conjunction with the Anti-Narcotics Division of the PNC, verified this afternoon the destruction of an important consignment of drugs seized in 29 operations carried out between 2014 and 2022 in the eastern part of the country.

Among the drugs is marijuana, cocaine, and marijuana plants and seeds that were seized from drug dealers in the main cities of the eastern zone. According to the detail, this afternoon 18,631.50 grams of marijuana with a value of $21,239.72 were incinerated; 603.31 grams of cocaine, valued at $15,169.45; and marijuana plants and seeds.

In total, the drug was valued at $36,409.17.

Salvadoran authorities have made numerous drug seizures in the country, both on land and at sea.

The articulated work between the National Civil Police, the Armed Forces and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic has been key to carrying out these operations.

See also  Municipal Provident Fund Center Party Group Theoretical Study Center Group Special Subject Study and Implementation of the Spirit of the Fourteenth Plenary Session of the Eighth Municipal Party Committee

You may also like

NATIONAL CINEMA MUSEUM OF TURIN – Sold-out with...

Ilon Wikland’s previously unseen works arrived in Haapsallu

ExxonMobil will stop operating in Colombia

another bearish reversal, next support at $26,580 By...

El Salvador maintains a reduction in cases and...

Eln generates 12% of criminal activity and gangs...

There will be strong winds, cooling and sandy...

“Don’t you define yourself as an anti-communist?”

Digital future: IGF launches a consultation to collect...

Ministry of Agriculture announces delivery of Agricultural Packages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy