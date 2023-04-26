Authorities destroy drugs seized in the eastern part of the country between 2014 and 2022 – Diario La Página

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in conjunction with the Anti-Narcotics Division of the PNC, verified this afternoon the destruction of an important consignment of drugs seized in 29 operations carried out between 2014 and 2022 in the eastern part of the country.

Among the drugs is marijuana, cocaine, and marijuana plants and seeds that were seized from drug dealers in the main cities of the eastern zone. According to the detail, this afternoon 18,631.50 grams of marijuana with a value of $21,239.72 were incinerated; 603.31 grams of cocaine, valued at $15,169.45; and marijuana plants and seeds.

In total, the drug was valued at $36,409.17.

Salvadoran authorities have made numerous drug seizures in the country, both on land and at sea.

The articulated work between the National Civil Police, the Armed Forces and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic has been key to carrying out these operations.