Authorities detect synthetic drugs inside a parcel in Correos de El Salvador

The National Civil Police together with K9 agents, detected this Wednesday synthetic drugs inside a package at the post offices of El Salvador, informed the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

“We have a PNC equipped and highly trained to combat the dirty scourge of drugs. Thanks to our technological tools and our K9 agents, we have detected that this “package” contained synthetic drugs inside.”announced through his Twitter account.

The pieces were received as a parcel in the Post Office of El Salvador, where an alert was launched after carrying out the police visual inspection, later, with the support of technological tools, it was confirmed that the pieces of wood and resin were contaminated, resulting in 3 positive for amphetamines and 1 positive for procaine.

The pieces will be seized and transferred to the Department of Substances of the Forensic Investigation Center of the PNC.

“The corresponding investigations will continue, we are going to go after those responsible until they are captured. Know that trying to introduce synthetic drugs is a crime and must be paid according to the law “Villatoro said.