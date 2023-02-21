14
© Reuters. Kraken CEO: Authorities Don’t Regulate Crypto To Destroy The Industry
Jesse Powell, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has called out US regulators for allowing “bad guys” to win to advance their own interests.
On Twitter, Powell speculated that US regulators — including the Securities and Exchange Commission — are staying allowing crypto companies to operate without restrictions to destroy the blockchain industry from within:
“I have a theory. Regulators allow negative entities to grow large and then collapse because it serves their goals:
Read the full text on Cointelegraph