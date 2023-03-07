Mexican authorities have found the four missing US citizens on Friday in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Two are dead, another badly injured and a fourth in good condition. The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, has delivered the news via telephone call at the morning press conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, has reported that there is a detainee.

Almost two hours after the president’s appearance, a journalist asked him about the case, which threatened to provoke a major diplomatic conflict with the United States. This Monday, the White House had referred to the matter, describing it as unacceptable. On Sunday, in addition, the FBI had released a statement, offering a reward for clues that could lead to his whereabouts.

Faced with the question, the president has consulted with Rodríguez, who had just received a call from Villarreal on the subject, reporting the finding. López Obrador has asked the secretary to inform and the woman, who had the governor on the phone, has passed the device to the president, who has put it on speakerphone, next to the microphone. “About an hour ago we were notified that there were indications that they had been seen. And 35 minutes ago it was confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office ”, he said.

US media have reported that the four travelers came from South Carolina. They were three men and a woman. As reported by CNN, the woman, Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, had a medical appointment in Matamoros on Friday to undergo surgery. Three friends accompanied him. Authorities have not reported which of the four have died and which have survived.

Although it was learned on Sunday that they were US citizens, the case has been public from the beginning. Since Friday, videos of the kidnapping began to circulate on social networks. After shooting at the truck in which the four friends were traveling, near the center of Matamoros, the attackers seized the bodies, some unconscious, and threw them into the bed of a truck. In the images, the woman was seen, she conscious, pushed into the criminal’s vehicle.

The little information that the authorities gave in the first moments was very confusing. In a statement released the same Friday, the Tamaulipas police reported “two incidents” that occurred between noon and 2:00 p.m. One was the kidnapping and the other a shooting, in another area of ​​the city. The agency did not explain whether both events were related and spoke of the loss of “human lives and injuries”, without specifying. So far, in addition to two of the four Americans, it is known that a Mexican woman died from the gunshots on Friday.

