Authorities give Colombians engaged in illegal activities 72 hours to leave El Salvador

The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) executes the National Mitigation Plan at different points throughout the territory, one of the places included in this initiative is the Chagüite riverbed, next to the Ilopango Airport, where the work has already been completed and , today, delivered by the head of this State portfolio, Romeo Rodríguez.

“This mitigation work is gigantic, 220 thousand cubic meters of earth have been moved to be able to develop this project. The earth that had to be moved to form these slopes was used to fill in other gullies and protect the lives of the families of Ilopango. The objective is to take care of the heritage of Salvadorans, part of the Air Force, of the entire Ilopango Airport”Rodriguez said.

Approximately 19,000 square meters were intervened in this area, in order to reduce the risk of landslides on the slopes found in sections that adjoin the air terminal. The works were carried out in record time, it took approximately 120 days, the official reported, adding that this year about 41 mitigation works have been completed by Public Works and the Road Conservation Fund (Fovial).

“With this work we are protecting this entire sector. More than 500 direct and indirect jobs have been generated through the construction process of this project and the important thing is that we are going to reduce the risks of erosion in the Chagüite riverbed”he detailed.

Eight slopes and eight gutters were built with the purpose of stabilizing the soils to eliminate the risk. In the lower part, a 200-meter channel was built for the flow of rainwater from different sectors and to protect the works carried out. The investment in these works amounts to $3.7 million.

The Government will continue executing the mitigation works that are necessary to prevent emergencies that may arise due to the rains, as part of its firm commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of Salvadoran families.

