Everything is ready in terms of security by the district administration and the command of the metropolitan police to guarantee the calm development before during and after the game between the Unión Magdalena and Jaguares at the ‘Sierra Nevada’ stadium.

For this purpose, the police command has arranged 150 of its members between men and women who They will be deployed inside and outside the sports arena.

In a press release issued by the district administration, it is established that, for the game that is scheduled for today starting at 6:20 in the afternoon, the stadium doors will open two hours in advance.

Likewise, it was indicated in the same press report that, the four stands were enabled and the entry of 50 visiting fans was authorized.

Among the provisions approved in the Local Commission for Coexistence in Soccer, the entry of instruments and flags was authorized only from the local team bar. Meanwhile, the entry of gunpowder, smoke bombs, firearms, sharp elements, belts, bags and umbrellas is prohibited.

The security device for this football match will have the support of troops of the High Mountain Battalion of the National Army abroad, in addition to 20 mobility agents, 40 logistics, 5 medical units and a medicalized ambulance.

Before the football spectacle, the District Mayor’s Office extended the invitation to the fans to enjoy quietly and comply with the security measures established to guarantee a safe and calm environment, within the framework of healthy coexistence.