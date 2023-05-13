Home » Authorities highlight a new day without homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Authorities highlight a new day without homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

The Police reported that on Friday, May 12, there were no homicides on a national scale, an achievement always attributed to the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

Authorities stated that 2023 is shaping up to be one of the safest years in the country’s history.

According to the official report, El Salvador has more than 365 days with zero homicides during the administration of the current President, Nayib Bukele, thanks to the implementation of strategies such as the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

PNC agents and elements of the Armed Forces remain deployed nationwide to guarantee the well-being of Salvadoran families.

