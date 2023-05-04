Home » Authorities highlight a new day without homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Authorities highlight a new day without homicides nationwide

The Police reported that on Wednesday, May 3, there were no homicides on a national scale, an achievement always attributed to the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

According to the authorities, with this figure, El Salvador has accumulated 89 days without deaths due to violence so far this year.

In addition, they affirmed that 2023 is shaping up to be one of the safest years in the country’s history.

According to the official report, El Salvador has more than 350 days with zero homicides during the administration of the current President, Nayib Bukele, thanks to the implementation of strategies such as the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

PNC agents and elements of the Armed Forces remain deployed nationwide to guarantee the well-being of Salvadoran families.

