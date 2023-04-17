Home » Authorities highlight that El Salvador adds a new day without homicides nationwide
News

Authorities highlight that El Salvador adds a new day without homicides nationwide

by admin

The Police through social networks reported that there were no homicides on a national scale on April 16, adding 14 days without deaths due to violence.

For his part, the President, Nayib Bukele, said that another day has been recorded without homicides in El Salvador and that no one in the “international community” responded to the challenge of showing a single security plan, anywhere in the world, with better results.

“Maybe they show it tomorrow. Once they show it, we will change to that one,” said the president.

The authorities emphasize that these positive results confirm and support the success of the implementation of security measures, including the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

Elements of the PNC and the Armed Forces continue to be deployed throughout Salvadoran territory, to guarantee the safety and well-being of Salvadoran families.

See also  The balances in red that have the EPS on the verge of bankruptcy

You may also like

Champions League: Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1

WFP suspends operations after 3 staff die

“With the price of meat there is speculation”

Arrested in Abruzzo with 2.3 kg of cocaine...

DRC: Notre Avenir launches its first training courses...

What does your company do to reduce the...

Runner dead: Province of Trento deposits documents requested...

Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains...

In Arzachena from June new market every Thursday...

What TVs do people in Estonia use and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy