Authorities highlight that El Salvador adds a new day without homicides nationwide

The Police through social networks reported that there were no homicides on a national scale on April 16, adding 14 days without deaths due to violence.

For his part, the President, Nayib Bukele, said that another day has been recorded without homicides in El Salvador and that no one in the “international community” responded to the challenge of showing a single security plan, anywhere in the world, with better results.

“Maybe they show it tomorrow. Once they show it, we will change to that one,” said the president.

The authorities emphasize that these positive results confirm and support the success of the implementation of security measures, including the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

Elements of the PNC and the Armed Forces continue to be deployed throughout Salvadoran territory, to guarantee the safety and well-being of Salvadoran families.