Through social networks, the Police reported that the country reports 17 days without homicides nationwide so far in March 2023.

According to the police institution, they indicated that Sunday, March 26, ended without deaths caused by violence throughout the national territory, allowing El Salvador to reach a total of 17 days with this positive figure.

For his part, President Nayib Bukele reminded Salvadorans that just one year ago the Exception Regime was approved in El Salvador, as a response to the latest increase in homicides registered in the country.

“Exactly one year ago, we closed the day with 62 homicides. That was one of the most difficult days of my life and of this Government. Now, one year later, we closed with 0 homicides, and March 2023 is close to being the safest month in our entire history,” said the Head of State.

The results obtained are attributed to the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime that have allowed the capture of members of criminal structures.

