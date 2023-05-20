Authorities identify the alleged murderer of a young man in Valledupar

The subject who murdered the young Víctor Manuel Marrugo Geney, 18, with a firearm, in the middle of a fight in Valledupar, has already been identified by the authorities.

Read also: Young man died from a bullet attack in Valledupar

This was announced by the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, this Thursday morning.

“It is a case that is being investigated, the person who committed the assault with a firearm has been identified and with the Prosecutor’s Office all the pertinent proceedings are already being carried out”, assured Leon Rodríguez.

Likewise, a video from a security camera was released showing that Víctor Manuel Marrugo Geney died due to a fight that occurred between more than five young people.

The fight happened outside a store located on 20D street with carrera 6B in the San Jorge neighborhood. In the confrontation, the young people entered the establishment, generating fear in the administrator who decided to close the place.

Do not stop reading: In González, south of Cesar, a relative of the mayor was killed

The first hypotheses suggest that the fight was due to differences between soccer baristas, since Víctor Marrugo was a fan of Atlético Nacional.

Víctor Manuel Marrugo was taken to the Santa Isabel Clinic where hours later he died from a head injury.

“Later we will be giving the result of the capture of the person responsible (…) The fight was a matter of intolerance between them”, Leon pointed out.

Víctor Manuel Marrugo Geney was known to work at the Popular Gallery and was known as ‘Penguin’.

The investigation was assumed by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, who were in charge of carrying out the preliminary investigations.

It may interest you: Armed subjects generated panic in HEAD of Valledupar

The funeral services for Víctor Manuel Marrugo were held on Thursday afternoon at the church in the El Carmen neighborhood, where several baristas arrived on motorcycles.

With the death of the young man, the murders registered so far this year in the capital of Cesar rose to 49.