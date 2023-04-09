The Holy Week celebrations in the department of Cesar did not present major setbacks in terms of security in recent days. According to the National Police, 11,713 emergency calls were answered in the region, of which 430 were due to fights.

The citizen security controls were in charge of the uniformed officers of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants who managed to find the capture of 65 people in the department for different crimes, 17 for fights.

Similarly, they imposed 278 subpoenas for behaviors contrary to good coexistence, of which 149 were in Valledupar.

During the background checks and search, the authorities also managed to seize 159 sharp weapons in the department, 90 in the capital of Cesar.

In Valledupar, unlike other municipalities, there were no homicides, but there were riots due to intolerance in sectors such as Mareigua, Brisas de La Popa, Villa Castro, among others.

MOBILITY

The authorities indicated that during Holy Week around 200,000 vehicles moved through the road corridors of the department of Cesar.

With the Exodus and Return Plan, there were more than 14 controls carried out by the National Police and the National Army. For example, the prevention campaigns on Sunday morning in the village of Varas Blancas, jurisdiction of the municipality of La Paz, were carried out by members of the High Mountain Battalion No. 7 of the National Army, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Diego Corredor.

While other sanction and prevention controls were carried out by the National Police, which imposed 455 subpoenas for violations of traffic regulations.

In terms of accidents, there have been at least four deaths due to traffic recorded by the press in recent days, a lower figure if one takes into account the level of mobility that the region managed.

“Several measures were taken since Palm Sunday that were intensified at 16 points, from San Alberto to El Copey, which have given results on all roads in the department of Cesar. Some facts have been presented,” said Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, for his part, indicated that at the national level there was a significant reduction in road accidents.

“As for the deceased at this time, compared to the year 2022, there was a reduction of 25%, which generates a good face for what will be the rest of 2023,” said the head of portfolio.