Home News Authorities in Arauca ready to provide security to travelers during Holy Week – news
News

Authorities in Arauca ready to provide security to travelers during Holy Week – news

by admin
Authorities in Arauca ready to provide security to travelers during Holy Week – news

The Superintendency of Family Subsidy ordered, in a precautionary manner, the total administrative intervention of COMFIAR, the Arauca Family Compensation Fund, for a period of 24 months. In the same decision, the members of the Board of Directors were removed from their posts.

The decision was made after the following findings:

Comfiar signed a contract for the administration of housing subsidy resources with the Agrarian Bank of Colombia for the construction of rural social housing for the displaced population, in the municipalities of Arauquita and Tame, Arauca. Although the contract ended on September 30, 2017, to date it has not been settled because works were carried out with designs that were not approved by the Bank. The Superintendence established that there is no evidence that the savings bank has reported the breach of the contract before any authority, and also used its own resources to avoid lawsuits.

In relation to the financial situation, there are losses because the fund paid $9,300 million pesos for a guardianship ruling against it; In addition, they did not follow up on accounts receivable, nor did they collect accounts, thus affecting the flow of money

In a visit by the Supersubsidio, works were found not consented to by the administrative management at the Los Araguatos Recreational Center, such as excavation and construction of swimming pools, restaurants and entrances, without its endorsement.

In addition, non-legalized advance payments for $96.8 million pesos were made to a construction supplier.

A sum payable to the government of Arauca for $578 million pesos was also found, an entry that was not included in the accounting books.

See also  The 34th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People's Congress passed the closing vote of 5 regulations including the Provincial Collective Negotiation Regulations_Xinhua News Agency

The measure indicates that “the seriousness and consequent urgency in the immediate adoption of the precautionary measure of total administrative intervention is evident, since the facts described reflect the very serious financial and accounting risk in the family compensation fund of Arauca Comfiar, due to that the provision of services is being affected”.

In the same way, the measure seeks to guarantee the adequate provision of social services to the 56,000 people that make up the population covered by Comfiar Arauca, including affiliates and dependents.

Currently, Comfiar Arauca has affiliates of 2,313 companies that have made contributions during 2023 worth 4,754 million pesos.

The Superintendency of Family Subsidy appointed Adriana Bonilla Morales as a special intervention agent.

Source: Superintendency of Family Subsidy

You may also like

The prices of petroleum products have been announced

A shipment of skirts was seized in northern...

Europe, Latin America: Listeners – Politics and Society...

Supremacy requirements of the Constitution

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of...

Modern rigid floor covering with high standards from...

In Chacao they deliver free dog waste bags...

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 4,...

Newspaper: Plans to replace state benefits are met...

Lawyer accused Mexican military of ordering migrants to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy