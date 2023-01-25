The authorities of the Public Force of the department of Cesar are preparing with operational, intelligence and strategic plans that prevent and counteract any terrorist attack that may occur by the ELN, taking into account that in February this illegal group celebrates its creation .

The departmental government secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, stated that this was one of the points addressed in the recent extraordinary security council.

“We are going to install a unified command post on February 30, we must remember that February 3 marks the anniversary of the events in Curumaní, Pailitas and Tamalemeque, where the previous year there were terrorist acts. We have urged the Tenth Brigade and the Fifth Brigade to be attentive to any act that affects the communities and infrastructures”, said the official.

He added that there are 21 Army platoons throughout the Ruta del Sol to provide security at 119 bridges and nine tolls.

In this sense, the Secretary of Government, stated that regarding the pamphlets and messages of the AGC left in seven municipalities of the department, including Valledupar, the message is one of tranquility.

“We are investigating the presence of this group, the ceasefire measure is being breached and we must be prepared, however we send a message of tranquility to the public,” Eduardo Esquivel pointed out.

