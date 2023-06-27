Authorities in Cesar request support for security

The Government of Cesar exposed before the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez and the Commissioner for Peace, Iván Danilo Rueda Rodríguez, the affectations of public order that have been occurring in Valledupar and the municipality of Pelaya. Therefore, greater accompaniment of the Public Force.

The Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel López, met with the aforementioned senior officials, to whom he formally requested an increase in the police force and the Army, as well as greater investment in intelligence through the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), Sijin and Gaula. The official narrated that, in addition, the need to have the presence of the National Navy in the Ciénaga de Zapatosa to continue fencing off drug trafficking routes that end up becoming micro-trafficking, thus affecting the municipalities of Cesar, was expressed.

It should be noted that the Government of Cesar in the course of this last month has led two security councils that have generated accurate blows against the illegal armed groups that disturb public order. “Important administrative decisions were made there, such as the offer of rewards for $50 million for information that would allow the release of Mr. Jesús Quintero, who due to strong pressure from the National Army was released on the morning of this Monday, June 26,” he said. Esquivel Lopez.

At the last security council held in Pelaya, the previous Wednesday, the head of the Magdalena Medio Prosecutor’s Office, Fabiola Wilches, also attended, who ordered six search operations in three neighborhoods of the urban area, thus resulting in the flagrant capture of Ángel Machado Ferrer and Luis Alejandro Arengas Ropero, presumed members of the 41st front of the Farc dissidents. The men were captured for the crimes of illegal possession of weapons, ammunition and explosives for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces, and illegal use of uniforms and insignia. Likewise, in another of these operations on Sunday, Brayan Marín Cardona, also an alleged member of the same criminal group, died; he was known by the alias ‘Alex Venom’. When he was intercepted by the public force, he started a confrontation in which he died.

The problem that Valledupar is experiencing due to the presence of criminal gangs -according to the most recent report published by the Ombudsman’s Office- was also exposed before the Minister of Defense and the Peace Commissioner, who were contextualized about the dismemberments found in the Guatapurí river and the corregimiento Aguas Blancas. Regarding this, the Secretary of the Departmental Government affirmed that an investigation of the authorities is advancing; He concluded by noting that three criminal gangs have recently been dismantled in the capital of César.

