Authorities in Huila give a report of tranquility after the earthquake

After the strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake that shook El Calvario, Meta, and was felt intensely in the department of Huila, local authorities have issued a peace of mind statement to the community.

Isabel Hernández Ávila, Coordinator of the Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management, spoke to report on the situation and the measures taken.

The earthquake generated concern throughout the department of Huila, leading to the evacuation of several buildings as a precaution against possible aftershocks or structural damage. However, Hernández Ávila affirmed that, until now, there has been no type of affectation in infrastructure or in the integrity of the citizens of Huila.

“The earthquake was felt strongly throughout the department of Huila, however, no type of affectation was recorded. The relief agencies through the municipal risk management councils of the 37 municipalities do a sweep to deliver a consolidated report,” said Hernández.

It may interest you: Tremor in Meta, felt strong in Huila

It is important to note that just 13 minutes after the first earthquake, a second tremor occurred at 12:17 pm, with an epicenter in Villavicencio, Meta, with a magnitude of 5.6 and a superficial depth of less than 30 kilometers. This series of telluric events generated some problematic situations, such as communication failures.

The Huila authorities continue to monitor the situation and work in conjunction with relief and risk management agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Citizens are recommended to remain calm and pay attention to official communications in case additional information or additional precautionary measures are required.