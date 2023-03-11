Home News Authorities issue warning in five municipalities of San Miguel due to volcanic activity
Authorities issue warning in five municipalities of San Miguel due to volcanic activity

This Friday, the Civil Protection Directorate issued a warning in different municipalities, due to the activity of the Chaparrastique volcano, in San Miguel, due to the recent increase in degassing.

This warning is for the municipalities of San Miguel, Chinameca, San Jorge, El Tránsito and San Rafael Oriente, places where ash fall was reported after more intense explosions.

Given this, they recommended that the population not carry out tourist activities in the volcano, since the increase in this activity can be sudden.

In addition, they ask to consult the official information and abide by the indications of the authorities of the National Emergency System; maintain the security perimeter of three kilometers in radius from the central crater of the volcano, and be careful in agricultural or commercial activities that are close to the crater.

