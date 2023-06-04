Authorities locate four bags of drugs in a spare parts business in Ciudad Delgado

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and that the National Civil Police (PNC), carried out a raid this Friday in a spare parts and lubricants business in Ciudad Delgado San Salvador.

According to investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, this place was used to receive and distribute the drug.

Until Friday afternoon, four large bags with plant material had been found, positive for marijuana, the institution detailed through its Twitter account.

During the procedure, they had the support of the PNC Canine Unit.