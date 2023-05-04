Authorities managed to recover several stolen motorcycles in Casanare – news

The Sectional Director of Casanare Prosecutors, Anderson Pinilla Sandoval, pointed out that together with uniformed personnel from SIJIN Casanare, they managed to recover six motorcycles that had been stolen in Casanare in recent months.

The commander of SIJIN Casanare highlighted the work of the authorities and the contributions of the citizens, who denounce and provide details about the thefts, in order to support judicial work.

In the places where the thefts were carried out, the security cameras recorded a subject who was identified, captured and linked to a judicial process, he had three vehicles in his possession and provided information that allowed the capture of another subject, who also had rollers in his possession.

At the time of the capture, one of these individuals was driving a stolen motorcycle through the streets of Yopal.

In Casanare, 118 motorcycles have been reported as stolen, confirmed the SIJIN commander, who asks the community in general not to neglect their vehicles and always store them correctly and safely.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

