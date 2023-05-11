Authorities of the 16 cantons, all ready to reach their seats – breaking latest news

On Sunday May 14, it will be the official possession.

In the different cantons of the province, the authorities that were elected last February have everything ready to take office. In some cases they will do so through a public act and in others within the different town halls.

Sunday, May 14, will be an important day for the 16 burgomasters of the province, who will reach the town halls for the period 2023-2027.

Diario Crónica collected the criteria of some mayors of the province to know what the environment was prior to taking office.

Janet Guerrero Luzuriaga, mayor of Catamayo and who already held the position during 2014-2019, indicated that the civic event will take place at 9:00 a.m., in the City Hall Auditorium.

“It will be a simple act, but with a great responsibility of being in charge of the Municipality of the canton.”

Local and provincial authorities and neighborhood leaders will attend. “In the inaugural session, we will elect the vice mayor and general secretary, as established by the regulations.”

He argued that, “the event will be austere because the situation of the Municipality is not the best; there is a high number of contracted personnel”.

In the case of Macará, Francisco Azuero Astudillo argued that, for a few weeks, a commission has been preparing the possession ceremony, which will take place outside the Municipality, at 4:00 p.m.

“A public act is planned because the people chose us and the people must be invited.” There will be a solemn part and a tribute to the mothers that coincides with that day, ”he specified.

A similar case will be experienced in Chaguarpamba, the possession of the mayor, Víctor Hugo Largo, will also be in a public act in the Miraflores Square; and then the inaugural session of the Cantonal Council. (YO)

The inauguration of the elected mayor of Loja, Franco Quezada Montesinos, will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a cultural event; and, at 10:00 a.m., solemn act.