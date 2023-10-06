Authorities on the trail of an alleged robber who robbed the Callejón de ‘Pedro Rizo’ in Valledupar

Crime doesn’t stop. On Wednesday night there was a armed assault in a commercial premises with a corporate name ‘Mad World‘Located in the Pedro Rizo alleyin the center of Valledupar.

A security camera captured the moment, when after 7 p.m., an armed criminal approached one of the workers of the commercial establishment and intimidated him with a firearm.

Subsequently, it stripped of his belongingsshot him in the foot and ran to where an accomplice was on a motorcycle, to flee the scene.

Agents from the quadrant assigned to the CAI El Carmen and the Criminal Investigation Section, SIJINwho began searching for this subject.

According to some witnesses, this person would be fully identifiedHowever, they have not been able to capture him because his whereabouts are unknown.

“THEY ARE NOT ENOUGH”: TRADERS

Cristian García, administrator of the commercial establishment ‘Piñata World‘, also located on the Pedro Rizo alley, expressed to this medium that in the commerce sector, the crime that is committed the most is theft in tickling modeand that furthermore, the presence of the Police in that sector is almost non-existent.

According to some merchants, the ‘Pedro Rizo’ alley suffers from insecurity. Photo: Joaquín Ramírez Archive

“We suffer more with the ‘ticklers‘, because let’s say that for commerce, the criminal takes more care, due to the flow of people. Look at what happened last week at the Taurus front, and now they are getting into the trade“said the administrator.

The event to which it refers was the violent attempted robbery, which triggered in the death of the ex-footballer Caesar Augusto Polobetter known as ‘Champions’, on the outskirts of Papelería Tauro, located on Carrera 7th and 19th Street.

“I also live near here, and these days, I have to go home by taxi because any criminal thinks I have money and can cause us harm”said Cristián García.

“I have the quadrant number and so I spoke with them. I believe that the problem lies with the government because if in the CAI del Carmen there are only 3 agents2 in the motorized one and another one in the CAI that stays there,who can accompany its?”, he concluded.

