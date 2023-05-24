Authorities perform anti-doping control on collective transport drivers – Diario La Página

This morning, authorities and personnel from the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT), in conjunction with the National Civil Police (PNC), carried out a vehicle control at kilometer 3 1/2 of the old street to San Marcos, San Salvador, to verify that collective transport drivers comply with current traffic regulations.

“We know the importance of this type of transport. 70% of our population, at the national level, travels by this means and what we seek is to provide security to everyone, including those who are on public roads, “said the director of Land Transit, Alfredo Alvayero.

The official explained that, in this control, at this time, they have carried out 28 alcohol tests and other drug tests and all have been negative, something positive because at this point it is where they have always found drivers with high alcohol limits and today they have all been found respecting road regulations.

As of this date of the year, the VMT has carried out around 14,828 alcohol tests, doubling the number of last year, when there were 6,500 in the same period.

The official added that when analyzing the statistics they have found that there is a 28% reduction in drivers who have been caught with alcohol in their blood, a change that he highlighted as positive. He indicated that the objective is to continue working so that the number of offenders continues to decrease.

“There is a change in responsibility and in people’s behavior that is very positive, but we have to continue working so that these data are reduced,” added Alvayero.

The VMT verifies that drivers comply with the regulations stipulated in the Land Transportation, Traffic and Road Safety Law, to prevent traffic accidents, through vehicle and anti-doping controls.