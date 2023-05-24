Home » Authorities perform anti-doping control on collective transport drivers – Diario La Página
News

Authorities perform anti-doping control on collective transport drivers – Diario La Página

by admin

This morning, authorities and personnel from the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT), in conjunction with the National Civil Police (PNC), carried out a vehicle control at kilometer 3 1/2 of the old street to San Marcos, San Salvador, to verify that collective transport drivers comply with current traffic regulations.

“We know the importance of this type of transport. 70% of our population, at the national level, travels by this means and what we seek is to provide security to everyone, including those who are on public roads, “said the director of Land Transit, Alfredo Alvayero.

The official explained that, in this control, at this time, they have carried out 28 alcohol tests and other drug tests and all have been negative, something positive because at this point it is where they have always found drivers with high alcohol limits and today they have all been found respecting road regulations.

As of this date of the year, the VMT has carried out around 14,828 alcohol tests, doubling the number of last year, when there were 6,500 in the same period.

The official added that when analyzing the statistics they have found that there is a 28% reduction in drivers who have been caught with alcohol in their blood, a change that he highlighted as positive. He indicated that the objective is to continue working so that the number of offenders continues to decrease.

“There is a change in responsibility and in people’s behavior that is very positive, but we have to continue working so that these data are reduced,” added Alvayero.

See also  Polis project - House of digital services: collaboration between Italy and the Slovak Republic

The VMT verifies that drivers comply with the regulations stipulated in the Land Transportation, Traffic and Road Safety Law, to prevent traffic accidents, through vehicle and anti-doping controls.

You may also like

Nanning citizens enjoy a “refreshing summer” as the...

Bill Gates AI favorite!: Nvidia, Plug Power, Vonovia...

Weapons, fuel and gold, trafficking proliferates in the...

Medellín beats Nacional de Montevideo 2-1 in Libertadores

We would be happy to pick up the...

DRC: draw for the group stage of the...

Dane: in 2022 poverty increased in Chocó

The city’s 12th national art popularization week and...

Red Cross calls for extensive protection of civilians...

Want to play soccer in the backyard? 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy