Authorities present alleged murderers of police agent in Chalatenango

On Friday night, the Security Cabinet presented three alleged perpetrators of the murder of police officer Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, which occurred on the afternoon of May 16, in the canton of El Zapote, in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango.

The detainees were identified as Francis Antonio Gómez Calderón, alias “Monkey”, 28 years old; José Armando Ochoa Gutiérrez, alias “Sapo Verde” or “El Viejo Montes”, 48 years old; and Salvador Enrique Portillo Landaverde, alias “El C4”, aged 27, the latter accused of being the perpetrator of the murder of agent Vásquez Rodríguez.

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that the three gang members belong to the Fulton Locos Salvatruchos clique, of the Hollywood program, of MS-13, in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in Chalatenango.

The attorney general of the republic, Rodolfo Delgado, assured that the investigations have indicated that Portillo Landaverde was the one who shot the agent on May 16, in the middle of a police operation, and the three will be accused of the crime of aggravated homicide in the next hours, before a court.

During the spokesperson called by the Security cabinet, the three detainees appeared kneeling before the cameras of the journalists who were covering the event, wearing bulletproof vests and a protective helmet; however, the director of the National Civil Police, Mauricio Arriza, asked the captive agents who withdrew the cases “so that the whole world knows about them, that they see who we are talking about”, whom he called “vile and cowardly terrorists”.

Arriza also affirmed that the corporation presented them “healthy without having touched them a hair”, respecting the rules of the use of force.

The face of alias “Monkey” circulated in photographs of accounts of alleged police agents, on Twitter, the day of the murder of agent Vásquez, with a dirty face and on the ground.

Hours later, newspaper articles reported the arrest of 24-year-old Manuel de Jesús Vásquez Alonso, who was even reported to have escaped from the Zacamil hospital in Mejicanos and was recaptured the following day in the Mariona prison area, but this He did not appear at the press conference this Friday night, as one of those captured.

Minister Villatoro indicated that the three detainees are “new residents of our never-created justice work, which is known as the Cecot,” in reference to the Tecoluca mega-prison, in San Vicente, built by the current government. He also indicated that one of the gang members was arrested in Guatemala, without specifying who it was.