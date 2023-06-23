Authorities redouble operations in Buenaventura

A frontal war against crime has been carried out by the Buenaventura District Mayor’s Office and the public force.

After a security council in which the situation in the Los Angeles neighborhood was analyzed, where a hitman attack occurred over the weekend that left three dead, the Secretary of Government and Citizen Security, Arlington Agudelo Rentería, expressed his I reject all acts of violence that affect the community.

The official indicated that thanks to the prompt reaction of the National Police, public order was immediately taken control of in Los Angeles, achieving the capture of nine people and an important seizure.

Trust

Agudelo said that “today we have with greater certainty important information from the Police quadrants in the different neighborhoods and the confidence of the community, which little by little has been achieved with the authorities, providing information that will serve to make decisions, which will result in for the benefit of the entire Bonaverense community.”

The official stated that the national government is expected to support the Public Force so that it has a greater reaction, more forcefulness, in a preventive and not curative effect throughout the territory of Buenaventura.

The secretary added that the authorities continue to carry out operations within the neighborhoods, guaranteeing the safety and tranquility of the entire community.

For his part, Colonel José Domingo Cantillo Caro, commander of the Marine Infantry Brigade No. 2, stated that “throughout the week a series of operations have been carried out in coordination with the National Police, in which the report of two captures of citizens who belonged to the Segunda Marquetalia, who carried out extortion in the Aguaclara sector, likewise 9 captures in the urban area”.

The Major of the National Police, James Pinzón, highlighted that in the last operations “fifteen arrests were made in different scenarios, the seizure of different weapons and quartermaster material; There was also a deployment with the articulation of the National Navy, thus managing to retake public order in the territory.

Surveillance

In the Los Angeles sector, surveillance was reinforced after the homicides that occurred during Father’s Day.

In a rapid police reaction, nine people were captured in the area and seven firearms were seized, including those three rifles; two camouflaged uniforms; and lots of ammo and suppliers.

According to the authorities, those captured are members of the illegal group La Localk, the ‘Shotas’ faction, and have a high criminal record such as homicide, possession and trafficking of firearms, and drug trafficking.

Among those captured is an individual who appears on the Buenaventura most wanted cartel and another person linked to the murder of an indigenous minor.

The captured and seized elements were left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of illegal carrying of firearms, who are pending judicial action.

more operatives

Likewise, the operations in this town continue and during the procedure four men were captured, among them their main leader of the ‘Shotas’.

The National Police in intervention activities in the main maritime port of the country, focused on generating actions to prevent the affectation of the PAE, as a commitment acquired in recent days through the security table, managed to affect the economic and criminal finances of ‘La Local’ faction “Los Shotas”, a structure dedicated to multicrime in Buenaventura.

Intelligence Units, Special Operations Group and Criminal Investigation attached to the Valle Police Department, in coordination with the National Navy and the Attorney General’s Office, through differential actions, through three search and raid procedures carried out in the commune 12, the capture in flagrante of four men from whom war arsenal was seized.

One of the leaders would be the armed leader of the ‘Los Shottas’ faction in said area, in charge of collective homicides, to maintain territorial control through threats and extortion charges from different unions; he was also a man close to the main leader.

The police report indicates that those captured have a high criminal record such as homicide, escape of prisoners, trafficking and manufacturing of firearms and qualified theft.

In addition, it indicates that it is presumed that these people used a house to store firearms, with the purpose of carrying out homicides and thefts in Buenaventura.

