The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, delivered a modern fleet of motorcycles to the PNC agents.

“What we are witnessing this day with the delivery of motorcycles is Phase III, called Modernization. There are 65 motorcycles with modern technology, which we are receiving with which the agents will tour urban and rural areas, always seeking to protect the population, as well as prevent crimes, “said Director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

The Government of the Republic remains firm in the fight against crime and the protection of the lives of Salvadorans.

Arriaza Chicas, also highlighted the work of President Nayib Bukele in the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan.

For his part, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, indicated that these 65 motorcycles that they deliver have zero emissions, they are electric motorcycles that connect to any 110 outlet, the battery is charged and gives mobility independence above 90 km. travel.

“Once again we are connecting with the new generations in the sense of being responsible with the environment,” said Villatoro.

With the new fleet of motorcycles, the PNC will be able to continue patrolling rural and urban areas on a national scale, and continue to capture more gang members fleeing from justice.