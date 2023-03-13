Through an anti-doping control, PNC agents in conjunction with VMT teams removed a drunk motorcyclist from circulation.

According to the authorities, when carrying out the anti-doping test on this subject, he found 224 mg/dl of alcohol in exhaled air.

“We remain active on the road enforcing the law,” the VMT noted.

On a daily basis, VMT managers together with the Police are deployed at different strategic points in the country to verify compliance with traffic regulations and identify drivers or motorcyclists who are a danger on public roads.

They also call on the population to report these types of events to avoid road accidents, which can end in tragedy.