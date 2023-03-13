Home News Authorities remove drunk motorcyclist from circulation – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Authorities remove drunk motorcyclist from circulation – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Authorities remove drunk motorcyclist from circulation – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Through an anti-doping control, PNC agents in conjunction with VMT teams removed a drunk motorcyclist from circulation.

According to the authorities, when carrying out the anti-doping test on this subject, he found 224 mg/dl of alcohol in exhaled air.

“We remain active on the road enforcing the law,” the VMT noted.

On a daily basis, VMT managers together with the Police are deployed at different strategic points in the country to verify compliance with traffic regulations and identify drivers or motorcyclists who are a danger on public roads.

They also call on the population to report these types of events to avoid road accidents, which can end in tragedy.

See also  Birth of a dictatorship - Andrea Pipino

You may also like

The dispute between Prigozhin and Shoigu reaches a...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 14

From ‘George of the Jungle’ to ‘The Whale’:...

Poker because of sanctions – Kremlin extends grain...

Former mayor testified in the case of a...

Middle East: Israel’s government is pushing ahead with...

Ambassador Mayorga announces the start of operations of...

What you should know if you are going...

Economic researcher Moritz Schularick (IfW) warns of the...

DNA confirms that gender inequality has been ‘inherited’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy