Authorities repel illegitimate aggression; a gang member was killed

Elements of the Armed Forces and police repelled an illegitimate attack in the Candelaria Abajo hamlet, La Guaruma canton, Sensuntepeque, Cabañas, leaving a gang member dead as a result.

The criminal has been identified as: Víctor Manuel Cruz Guevara, alias “Chirivisco”, a homeboy from MS-13, who had a valid arrest warrant for illegally limiting freedom of movement.

The authorities reported that, at the scene, they found a 30-caliber carbine, a 38-caliber revolver, and a briefcase with marijuana.

The security elements were unharmed after the confrontation.