Authorities request a new extension of the Exception Regime – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, together with the director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, and the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, attended the Assembly to request a new extension of the Exception Regime.

According to the authorities, this legal tool has made it possible to capture terrorists and restore peace to Salvadoran families.

“We must never forget that this phenomenon was around for decades, this terrorist regime was for decades co-governing with previous governments, but above all, subjecting more than 6.3 million Salvadorans to a terrorist regime,” said Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro. .

Villatoro stressed that as the Security Cabinet they celebrate each capture of homeboys, serial killers and collaborators who are the ones who are bringing them food or are driving all their criminal activities.

For his part, the director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, pointed out that with these results the population feels that they are in another country and that the issue of security has been transformed.

“We are grateful for the decisions of the Assembly that 17 months ago turned security policy into a State policy, with those decisive and wise decisions, they told these terrorist power groups that the party was over,” emphasized Arriaza Chicas.

